Two helicopters carrying French soldiers collided on Monday, 25 November, during an operation against jihadists in Mali, the French president’s office has said in a statement.

The Elysee Palace confirmed the death of thirteen French troops in the accident, which took place in the region of Sahel, south-western Mali.

According to the statement, among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.

There has been no word on what caused the collision.

The fallout from the Libyan civil war has fueled a jihadist insurgence in the north of Mali, which spilled into central parts of the country in 2012. French army intervened in 2013 following a request by the internationally-recognized Mali government.

Source: Sputnik

