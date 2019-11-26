Two helicopters carrying French soldiers collided on Monday, 25 November, during an operation against jihadists in Mali, the French president’s office has said in a statement.

The Elysee Palace confirmed the death of thirteen French troops in the accident, which took place in the region of Sahel, south-western Mali.

According to the statement, among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.

There has been no word on what caused the collision.

The fallout from the Libyan civil war has fueled a jihadist insurgence in the north of Mali, which spilled into central parts of the country in 2012. French army intervened in 2013 following a request by the internationally-recognized Mali government.

 

Source: Sputnik

The French have been plundering and slave trading in Africa for over 300 years and now the locals are fed up. These helicopters were shot down and did not “crash”. Their American masters also tell the same lies after losing hundreds of helicopters in Afghanistan, Iraq and all the Zionist fanned wars in the Muslim world.

2019-11-26
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Ouch! Sux.
RIP heroes

2019-11-26