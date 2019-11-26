Two helicopters carrying French soldiers collided on Monday, 25 November, during an operation against jihadists in Mali, the French president’s office has said in a statement.
The Elysee Palace confirmed the death of thirteen French troops in the accident, which took place in the region of Sahel, south-western Mali.
According to the statement, among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.
There has been no word on what caused the collision.
The fallout from the Libyan civil war has fueled a jihadist insurgence in the north of Mali, which spilled into central parts of the country in 2012. French army intervened in 2013 following a request by the internationally-recognized Mali government.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.