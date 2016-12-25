BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) - Two commanders of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were reportedly killed in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after unknown gunmen opened fire at the rebel group's headquarters.

Based on reports from Syrian opposition activists, the two FSA commanders assassinated in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday were identified as Ahmad Khatib and Younis Zureiq.

Zureiq and Khatib were both inside their headquarters located in the town of Ma'arat Harma when the militants attacked their positions.

Opposition activists have accused Jund Al-Aqsa (Al-Qaeda franchise) sleeper cells of carrying out this assassination.

ALSO READ  Jaysh Al-Islam suffers heavy casualties after Syrian Army ambush in East Ghouta

6 Comments on "Two Free Syrian Army leaders assassinated in Idlib"

Andrew
Happy Christmas everyone.

Today 17:46
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Merry X-mas too!

Today 21:06
Amin
Yeah. Merry Christmas from a Shiite Muslim.

Today 23:12
Françoise LAGATHU
En tout cas le premier faisait preuve de coquetterie en se teignant les cheveux!
Bizarre en tant que jihadiste.

Today 18:44
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Il y a aussi des mercenaires et même des ex militaires de haut rang de la SAA qui ont été débauchés contre espèces sonnantes et trébuchantes… Selon Fabrice Balanche, en 2013 il ne restait plus que 15% de pro démocratie, il y en a moins encore maintenant mais il reste qq groupes, toutefois, s'étant alliés à… Pis si c'est une tof d'il y a 5-6 ans, le gus pouvait avoir la barbe jusqu'aux pieds maintenant 😉

Today 21:10
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
There were recent clues from secular but "remove Assad" analyst/strategist that FSA might try to overthrow Qaedan/Jihadi leaderships in order to take the lead and re-launch their 'revolution'. Seems not anybody considered it would be a good idea.

Today 21:15
