BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) - Two commanders of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were reportedly killed in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday after unknown gunmen opened fire at the rebel group's headquarters.

Based on reports from Syrian opposition activists, the two FSA commanders assassinated in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday were identified as Ahmad Khatib and Younis Zureiq.

Zureiq and Khatib were both inside their headquarters located in the town of Ma'arat Harma when the militants attacked their positions.

Opposition activists have accused Jund Al-Aqsa (Al-Qaeda franchise) sleeper cells of carrying out this assassination.