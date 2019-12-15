BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Two female relatives of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad were murdered this past week in the city of Qurdaha, which is located in Latakia’s eastern countryside.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page, the Ministry of the Interior said, “The perpetrator of the murder of the two sisters, Heba and Nour Fayez Jabbour, was arrested in the Qurdaha area, and investigations were initiated with him to determine the circumstances of the crime.”

The commander of the Ba’ath Command, Jihad Barakat, on his Facebook page, published a post saying that the perpetrator of the crime was arrested on the administrative borders of Idlib, and he was scheduled to be smuggled to Turkey.

Barakat also mentioned that the criminal was handed over to the security services.

It is noteworthy that the two sisters who belonged to the Assad family belonged to the mother, Reza Badi Al-Assad, and according to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, the murderer is the fiancé of the late Heba Jabour, who committed his crime after a dispute broke out between them that led the young woman to make a decision to annul her engagement with him.

