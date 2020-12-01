BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – On Monday, two new European Union countries included Lebanon’s Hezbollah on the list of terrorist organizations, adding both their political and military wings to the banned groups.

Times of Israel reported that the government in both Latvia and Slovenia decided to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization with its political and military wing.

In the same context, the United States welcomed the decision taken by the governments of these countries regarding Hezbollah, which Washington considers to be an Iranian proxy and terrorist organization.

The US State Department issued an official statement saying: “The declaration by countries in Europe and Latin America of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization sends a strong message to it, and we continue to call on countries to prevent Hezbollah activists, funders and recruits from operating on their territories.”

Hezbollah has yet to respond to these latest moves by two European states.