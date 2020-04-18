BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – The Syrian coast witnessed two earthquakes, and their intensity was described as light in the past few hours, according to a new report.

The first occurred just after midnight and the second at 5 A.M. (local time), the report said.

Activists reported news of a slight earthquake off the Syrian coast, with a magnitude of 2.7 at 12:45 A.M.; it had a depth of 8 km, 51 km northwest of Latakia, followed by another slight tremor later.

The Syrian province of Lattakia and other areas around the Syrian coast recently witnessed more than ten consecutive earthquakes in 24 hours, as seismic activity continues throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

Advertisements