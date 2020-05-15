Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Two members of a Turkish-backed militant group in northwestern Aleppo attempted to attack women and children this week while intoxicated on alcohol, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

“Reliable sources have informed SOHR that two drunk gunmen affiliated to Turkish-backed factions have stormed a house where only women and children live, in Afrin city center in the north-west of Aleppo, in an attempt to assault the women there,” the monitor claimed.

The SOHR report said the drunk gunmen opened fire inside the house to “intimidate and terrorize the women.”

They said the two gunmen were later arrested by the Turkish-backed militant group, Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah, after a brief skirmish.

The Afrin region of northwestern Syria has been occupied by the Turkish-backed forces since March of 2018, when they expelled the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the area, leaving with them thousands of displaced people.

Catalan
Guest
Catalan
drunk jihadists? sounds like a bad joke…

2020-05-16 01:55