BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Georgian Ministry of Interior reported on Wednesday evening that two drones had crashed in the eastern Kakhetia region, which borders Azerbaijan.

The Georgian Interior said in a statement: “At approximately 18:35 and 18:45 of October 7, the ministry received reports about two drones crashing in the villages of Sanavardo and Oudabno in Kakheti region. No one was injured as a result of the incident.”

The Georgian Ministry of Interior did not mention any other details about the incident, including the affiliation of the two drones.

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.

Iran had previously announced that dozens of mortar shells had fallen on its territory as a result of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.