BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohammad Kashwarzadeh announced on Saturday that two Chinese aid planes will arrive tonight in Tehran.

The two Chinese aircraft will contain medical supplies like masks and gloves, along with medicines to help Iran overcome the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 3,000 people in the Islamic Republic.

Thus far, the Chinese government has conducted 28 flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to Iran, the Iranian ambassador said.

The Iranian Ministry of Health announced earlier today, that there are 2,560 new infections and 158 deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Iran has a total of 55,743 coronavirus cases and 3,452 deaths from the illness.

Advertisements