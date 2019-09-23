Two Russian armored personnel carriers were completely crashed when plummeting to the ground from sky during massive military drills.
The armored vehicles crashed after the parachutes failed to deploy during a spectacular Airborne Forces exercise last week which also included China and India.
No casualties reported in the accident as no personnel were onboard.
The Russian military launched a probe to unveil the reasons behind the failure of parachuting system.
The Center-2019 international command exercise was officially opened on September 14th and will last until September 21st.
Approximately 128,000 soldiers, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and over 600 aircrafts took part in the drill.
Десантирование всегда считалось самым зрелищным выступлением, но в данном случае десантирование проводилось в рамках учений. Десантирование техники выполняется двумя способами-десантирование техники без личного состава и с личным составом. Войска ВДВ есть почти в 100 странах мира, но только русские десантники могут десантировать тяжелую боевую технику вместе с экипажами. При десантировании техники и личного состава допустимыми потерями считаются 2%. #war #warin4m #hero #force #вдв #самолет #десантирование #техника #парашют #учения #2019 #танк #бмп #брдм
