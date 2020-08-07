BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Twitter has taken steps to target the handles of specific state-owned media outlets, like China’s Xinhua and Russia’s Sputnik.

According to the AFP, the new move by Twitter will put distinct tags on the state-owned media outlets of Russia and China, despite not applying this distinction on other news handles.

“This new policy will affect the media whose countries control their editorial content through financial resources or control production or distribution,” the Twitter platform spokesman said, as quoted by the AFP.

Twitter said that they are targeting media outlets they believe are being dictated by the government of their countries.

Twitter said the decision does not affect “state-funded media organizations that have editorial independence, such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the U.S. National Public Radio (NPR)”.

The Twitter announcement comes after Facebook took similar action earlier in the year by placing a distinctive mark on content published by countries-controlled media.

Twitter also announced the creation of a new documentation tag for “senior government officials”, including foreign ministers, ambassadors, and authorized officials to speak for the country.

These marks will be placed in the first stage on the accounts of officials from the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, namely China, France, Russia, Great Britain and the United States. The company plans to expand this feature to include other countries in the future.