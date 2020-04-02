BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Twitter deleted thousands of accounts linked to the governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Honduras and Serbia on Thursday, the Reuters News Agency reported.

The company said it had deleted the accounts because the its breach of its policies and its contribution to “undermining public debate”.

Reuters reported that Twitter closed 2,541 accounts in Egypt for its contribution to spreading false news aimed at criticizing Iran, Qatar and Turkey, while the company confirmed that “the information we obtained indicates that it (the deleted accounts) was receiving instructions from the Egyptian government.”

The agency added that the company deleted 5,350 accounts used to “praise the Saudi leadership and criticized the Qatari and Turkish activities in Yemen”, and these accounts were operating from many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.

Twitter has recently tried to crackdown on these types of accounts, often deleting them in masses every few months.

Advertisements