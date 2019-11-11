BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Two car bombings were reported inside the densely populated city of Al-Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern region on Monday.

According to local reports, the twin car bombings took place along Al-Wahda Street and the Al-Salaam Hospital in Qamishli city.

As a result of these terrorist attacks, at least three civilians were killed and more than 20 others were hospitalized for injuries sustained because of these car bombings.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Advertisements