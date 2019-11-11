BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Two car bombings were reported inside the densely populated city of Al-Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern region on Monday.
According to local reports, the twin car bombings took place along Al-Wahda Street and the Al-Salaam Hospital in Qamishli city.
Three car bomb explosions hit #Qamishli city in northeast #Syria, two in Alwahda str, one in Arbawiya nhd. It's clear #TurkishArmy offensive created security vacuum to let #ISIS sleeper sells reactivate.#KurdsBetrayedByTrump #StopTurkishInvasion #Rojava #RojavaResistance pic.twitter.com/oEhfK31quz
— Hisham Arafat (@HishamArafatt) November 11, 2019
As a result of these terrorist attacks, at least three civilians were killed and more than 20 others were hospitalized for injuries sustained because of these car bombings.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
