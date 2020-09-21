In this Friday, May 27, 2016 photo, Taliban fighters stand guard as senior leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, not pictured, delivers a speech to his fighters, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan. Niazi said Sunday, May 29, 2016 he was willing to hold peace talks with the Afghan government but would demand the imposition of Islamic law and the departure of all foreign forces. (AP Photos/Allauddin Khan)

Twenty-five Afghan policemen have been killed while attempting to escape the Taliban siege in the central province of Uruzgan, a source in the Gizab district told Sputnik on Monday.

The heavy fighting has been ongoing in the district for several days, with the Taliban having seized a number of nearby areas. The confrontation comes against the backdrop of Kabul-Taliban peace talks, which started in Qatar on September 12.

“Last night [late on Sunday], policemen wanted to get out of the encirclement of Taliban in the ‘Kandogak’ area of Gizab district and tried to escape the Taliban siege but on the way they were ambushed by the Taliban. Twenty-five policemen were killed and several others were captured alive,” the source said.

Earlier, the besieged troops called for reinforcements. So far, 40 troops and police officers have arrived in the provincial capital of Tirin Kut.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the fighting.

Source: Sputnik

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Reduction of Ankara’s Forces in Idlib ?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments