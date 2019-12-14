BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Turkish Navy reportedly confronted an Israeli research vessel off the coast of Cyprus this month, the National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Ministry confirmed on Saturday, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.
According to the Jerusalem Post, “the Bat Galim, a vessel belonging to the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, had researchers from Ben-Gurion University in the Negev aboard, as well as a Cypriot geologist, who were doing research approved by the Government of Cyprus in Cyprus’ territorial waters.”
While Turkey does not have jurisdiction over the Cypriot waters, they forced the Israeli vessel to sail south of the island-nation after the brief confrontation.
“The incident took place several weeks after Turkey and Libya signed an agreement dividing up authority over the areas of the Mediterranean between their two countries, which ignores Cyprus’ and Greece’s economic rights in the sea, granting them to Turkey,” the Jerusalem Post reported.
The recent agreement between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has given Ankara the rights to drill off the coast of the North African country.
This has caused a major issue with several regional countries, including Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, and the Benghazi-based government in Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.