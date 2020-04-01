BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army announced on Wednesday that their forces were attacked by a Turkish warship that was targeting the Al-Ajailat area, west of the capital, Tripoli.
According to the spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, “a Turkish warship has launched rockets from the sea at the Al-Ajailat area without causing any losses.”
He added: “The intervention of the Turkish naval forces continues as the navy battleships were previously accompanied by cargo ships carrying weapons and military equipment for Syrian terrorists and mercenaries.”
The media center of the Libyan Army’s Al-Karamah Operations Room announced earlier this morning, “the shooting down of a Turkish plane marching over the sky of the city of Al-Ajailat,” saying that “the air defenses of the Libyan armed forces managed to shoot down the Turkish plane moving in the western part of the country.”
In turn, the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord announced, today, the shooting down of an Emirati aircraft, south of the “Al-Ajailat” area.
“The air defenses of the Al-Wefaq government forces succeeded in shooting down an Emirati plane, south of Al-Ajailat, without further details,” said Mohammed Qanunu, a spokesman for the Al-Wefaq forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.