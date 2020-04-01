BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army announced on Wednesday that their forces were attacked by a Turkish warship that was targeting the Al-Ajailat area, west of the capital, Tripoli.

According to the spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, “a Turkish warship has launched rockets from the sea at the Al-Ajailat area without causing any losses.”

He added: “The intervention of the Turkish naval forces continues as the navy battleships were previously accompanied by cargo ships carrying weapons and military equipment for Syrian terrorists and mercenaries.”

The media center of the Libyan Army’s Al-Karamah Operations Room announced earlier this morning, “the shooting down of a Turkish plane marching over the sky of the city of Al-Ajailat,” saying that “the air defenses of the Libyan armed forces managed to shoot down the Turkish plane moving in the western part of the country.”

In turn, the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord announced, today, the shooting down of an Emirati aircraft, south of the “Al-Ajailat” area.

“The air defenses of the Al-Wefaq government forces succeeded in shooting down an Emirati plane, south of Al-Ajailat, without further details,” said Mohammed Qanunu, a spokesman for the Al-Wefaq forces.

