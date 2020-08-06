BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Greek military authorities said that eight Turkish military aircraft carried out on Wednesday, a total of 33 violations of Greek airspace within one day, the publication, Ekathimerini, reported.

Athens confirmed that 6 F-16s and two CN-235s made unauthorized flights over the northeast, central and southeast islands of the Aegean Sea, while also violating the FIR of Athens 4 times.

The Greek military authorities pointed out that the Turkish planes were identified and chased, according to the international rules of engagement.

These violations by the Turkish Air Force come at a time of great tension between Ankara and Athens, as the former continues its projects in the eastern Mediterranean, despite warnings from several nations, including Greece.