BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Greek military authorities said that eight Turkish military aircraft carried out on Wednesday, a total of 33 violations of Greek airspace within one day, the publication, Ekathimerini, reported.
Athens confirmed that 6 F-16s and two CN-235s made unauthorized flights over the northeast, central and southeast islands of the Aegean Sea, while also violating the FIR of Athens 4 times.
The Greek military authorities pointed out that the Turkish planes were identified and chased, according to the international rules of engagement.
These violations by the Turkish Air Force come at a time of great tension between Ankara and Athens, as the former continues its projects in the eastern Mediterranean, despite warnings from several nations, including Greece.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.