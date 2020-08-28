BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Turkish warplanes allegedly intercepted a half dozen Greek jets this week during their large-scale military drills in the eastern Mediterranean, RT reported on Friday.

According to RT, a number of Turkish warplanes intercepted six Greek F-16 jets that were flying over the eastern Mediterranean on August 27th.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the Turkish fighters forced the Greek jets to retreat from the area that Turkey had announced in the NAFTEX declaration.

Turkey announced on Thursday that it would hold military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on September 1 and 2, the latest in a series of military exercises that have fueled tensions with Greece.

The Turkish Navy issued the latest warning, known as Navtex, saying it would conduct firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast, in north-eastern Cyprus.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed that his country has become a real actor on the international scene and that everyone should realize this, explaining that Turkey does not covet the lands and seas of any country and will not allow any aggression that affects it from the lands and seas of neighboring countries.

He added that the latest Navtex notification was issued by Turkey for security reasons related to its naval forces’ training in the Iskenderun region.