BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Turkish warplanes allegedly intercepted a half dozen Greek jets this week during their large-scale military drills in the eastern Mediterranean, RT reported on Friday.
According to RT, a number of Turkish warplanes intercepted six Greek F-16 jets that were flying over the eastern Mediterranean on August 27th.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the Turkish fighters forced the Greek jets to retreat from the area that Turkey had announced in the NAFTEX declaration.
Turkey announced on Thursday that it would hold military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on September 1 and 2, the latest in a series of military exercises that have fueled tensions with Greece.
The Turkish Navy issued the latest warning, known as Navtex, saying it would conduct firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast, in north-eastern Cyprus.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed that his country has become a real actor on the international scene and that everyone should realize this, explaining that Turkey does not covet the lands and seas of any country and will not allow any aggression that affects it from the lands and seas of neighboring countries.
He added that the latest Navtex notification was issued by Turkey for security reasons related to its naval forces’ training in the Iskenderun region.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.