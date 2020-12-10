BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Italian media reported that Turkish warplanes flew over the regions of Sirte and Al-Jafra recently, after the Libyan National Army (LNA) detained a Turkish cargo ship that entered the waters of eastern Libya.

According to the Italian media site, Rai News 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened a severe retaliation after the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar “took control” of a Turkish-owned cargo ship flying the Jamaican flag after entering a “military operations area” off the coast of the Ras Al Hilal region.

In this regard, they pointed out, Ankara is threatening “dire consequences” if the Turkish ship detained by the Field Marshal’s forces is not immediately released and its 17 crew members are released.

The Italian television network reported that there had been news in the past hours, “of a Turkish military flight in the Sirte and Al-Jafra regions, along the armistice line between the two armies, which have been facing each other for months.”

The source defined Turkey as “one of the main supporters of the Government of National Accord, with which it has signed two agreements since November 2019, one to demarcate the maritime borders, and the other for military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli.”

The Italian television network added in this regard that “the second agreement was specifically related to the important military operation by which Turkey rescued the government of Fayez al-Sarraj from the siege by Haftar’s militia and its allies in June of this year.”

The Libyan National Army has not commented on these claims about the Turkish Air Force’s flight near the line of contact.