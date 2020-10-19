BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – New footage from the Hama countryside this week showed the Turkish Armed Forces making preparations to withdraw from one of their largest observation posts inside Syria.

In a video posted by the Abu Al-Shamsham channel, the footage allegedly shows the Turkish troops making preparations to leave their observation post inside the town of Morek, which is located in the northern region of Hama.

The footage below shows empty Turkish transport vehicles arriving in the town of Morek on S