BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have officially withdrawn from their military post in a Hama Governorate town after occupying this area for over two years.

According to a field reporter in northern Hama, the Turkish military began moving out their forces on Tuesday morning after bringing in several transport vehicles the day prior.

The reporter said the Turkish military’s withdrawal was being monitored by both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian Armed Forces, who ensured the safety of the roadway in the Hama Governorate.

He would add that the Turkish Armed Forces have already begun moving in more transport vehicles to their other observation posts in the Idlib Governorate, as they look to withdraw from their points inside the territories held by the Syrian Arab Army.

This move by Ankara comes after weeks of periodic protests in front of the Turkish military posts that were located inside the Syrian government areas.

The observation posts were encircled by the Syrian Arab Army following their successful campaign in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

Per the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, Turkey is allotted 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria; however, they have established more than 50 since the deal was put in place.