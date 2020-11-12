BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces were traveling through the Aleppo countryside on Thursday, when their troops were subjected to a roadside bomb near the city of Afrin.
According to opposition reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated along the road to the city of Afrin, causing a powerful explosion in the northwestern countryside of Aleppo.
The Turkish military’s vehicle reportedly sustained material damage, while several soldiers were transported to a local hospital after suffering injuries from the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, some activists have suspected that it was carried out by the Afrin Liberation Forces, which is a group that has attacked both the Turkish military and militant groups in the past.
This roadside bombing comes just hours after the Russian military was subjected to a similar attack in the southern governorate of Daraa.
