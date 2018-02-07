Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have arrived at the strategic Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib this morning, pro-opposition media reported.

According to the reports, the some of the Turkish troops that were part of the original Tal Al-‘Eis convoy in southern Aleppo made their way to Saraqib, where they setup an observation point.

The duration of this ‘observation’ period is still unknown.

Damascus has demanded that Turkey immediately withdraw all of their forces from Syria, citing that Ankara’s excuses to enter the country are baseless and violate international law.

Ankara has repeatedly ignored Damascus’ demands and continues to work around them by going through the Russian government.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief

3 Comments on "Turkish troops arrive at strategic city inside Idlib"

Stern Daler
Turkey is preparing another province like Northern Cyprus.

07/02/2018 11:46
Chauhan Chauhan
this is useless turkey is talking away land from Syria and justifies themselves as protector of Syrian why the hell Russia. is quiet about this . look like Russia prefer turkey more then Syrian. and what about faou and kefraya which is beisge by same terriost whom turkey is helping . this observation post is just excuse to cut SAA from reaching border with turkey. erdogon is camillion one side he say he is figting terriost in afrin and other side he is helping HTS alqaida to Fight SAA. its time for erdogon to be punished. turkey is traitor and… Read more »
07/02/2018 12:11
You can call me AL
You can call me AL

Maybe not. Isn’t this one of the agreed de-escalation zones ? and Turkey is to take over 6 monitoring positions ? (or do I have that wrong ?).

One day I slate Turkey, the next I wonder if this is all planned with Syria and Russia. I know what you are saying and I agree with you, but I am going to sit back and see how this plays out.

07/02/2018 14:53