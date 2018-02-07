Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have arrived at the strategic Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib this morning, pro-opposition media reported.

According to the reports, the some of the Turkish troops that were part of the original Tal Al-‘Eis convoy in southern Aleppo made their way to Saraqib, where they setup an observation point.

The duration of this ‘observation’ period is still unknown.

Damascus has demanded that Turkey immediately withdraw all of their forces from Syria, citing that Ankara’s excuses to enter the country are baseless and violate international law.

Ankara has repeatedly ignored Damascus’ demands and continues to work around them by going through the Russian government.