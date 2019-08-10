BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a counter-offensive this evening after losing the hilltop of Tal Sukayk in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The jihadist group’s counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began with a suicide attack carried out by a Turkish militant named Khaled Al-Turkish.

A powerful explosion could be seen at Tal Sukayk after the jihadist drove his vehicle into the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses.

The jihadist group’s official media wing released a video shortly after the attack, showing the powerful explosion at Tal Sukayk (link below):

https://videos.ebaa.news/watch/fWQqRh1an4NYyga

According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to fend off the jihadist counter-offensive thus far; however, another attack is expected soon.

