BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a counter-offensive this evening after losing the hilltop of Tal Sukayk in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The jihadist group’s counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began with a suicide attack carried out by a Turkish militant named Khaled Al-Turkish.
A powerful explosion could be seen at Tal Sukayk after the jihadist drove his vehicle into the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses.
The jihadist group’s official media wing released a video shortly after the attack, showing the powerful explosion at Tal Sukayk (link below):
https://videos.ebaa.news/watch/fWQqRh1an4NYyga
According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to fend off the jihadist counter-offensive thus far; however, another attack is expected soon.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.