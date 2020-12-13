BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Turkish special forces units of participating in an attack by the Azerbaijani forces, Saturday, on Armenian positions in southern Karabakh.

“Our sites near the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher were attacked by the Azerbaijani units. There is information indicating that factions of the Turkish special forces participated in the attack,” Pashinyan said during an emergency meeting to the National Security Council.

According to Pashinyan, the attack took place while the Russian peacekeepers had not yet deployed in the mentioned area. He also indicated that the clash left six wounded from the Armenian side.

For its part, Baku announced that the Azerbaijani State Security Service is engaged in a “anti-terror operation” in the Khojawand district (var. Hadrut) of the Karabakh province, against “Armenian armed formations” that are still operating in a forested area around the town of Hadrut.

On Saturday, Azerbaijan and Armenia accused one another of launching an attack in the Hadrut area, resulting in three wounded on the Armenian side and four dead on the Azerbaijani side.