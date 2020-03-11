Turkish security forces on Wednesday opened fire on a Greek military vehicle stationed in the border area, Greek media reported, calling it another instance of Turkey’s increased aggression in the Aegean and at the land border along Evros River.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, this is not the first case of offensive behaviour by the Turkish military on the border. Earlier in the week, a Greek border guard reportedly came under fire from the Turkish side.

The Greek border police have been on high alert over a possible influx of undocumented migrants after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the country’s border with the European Union.

Ankara announced in late February that it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following renewed violence in Syria’s Idlib province, and therefore would open its borders with the EU to those wishing to cross.

Soon after, Turkey’s borders with Greece and Bulgaria were flooded with thousands of migrants. Erdogan said earlier on Wednesday that Turkey would not close its borders with the EU for migrants until the bloc has fulfilled its promises.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  • 71
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    71
    Shares
ALSO READ  Turkey claims 184 Syrian soldiers 'neutralized' in 24 hours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Andrew
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Greece needs to build a big wall.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-11 19:21
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That only costs Greek money. The EU must close the border to Turkey for commerce and tourism. Then tell Erdogan to go to Canossa.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-11 23:55
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why treating symptoms when a few SCALP-EG which are stealth cruise missiles used by Greek AF can treat the cause of these symptoms?
Turkey is very sick and SCALP-EG can be the scalpel to remove the tumordogan and its metastasis…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-12 00:20
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The EU needs to read the riot act to Turkey. In Putin style. Close the borders for trade and tourism and watch when Turkey goes down the drain.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-11 23:51