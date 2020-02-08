Turkey is moving its special forces to observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Anadolu media outlet reported.

“A convoy of 150 trucks with special forces, military equipment and ammunition reached the Syrian border of the southern Turkish province of Hatay, from where it will proceed to Syria,” according to Anadolu.

Earlier, five Turkish soldiers and three civilians were killed in the province following Syrian army airstrikes, according to Ankara.

On 5 February, Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed via telephone the recent attack on the Turkish military in Idlib province.

According to the Turkish president, the attack on Turkish servicemen, “who had been deployed to the region to prevent conflicts in Idlib”, jeopardized the joint effort to maintain peace in Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, in order to put an end to the Syrian armed forces’ offensive in Idlib, where a buffer zone agreed upon by Ankara and Moscow is located.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire. In 2017, the sides agreed to set up de-escalation zones to decrease hostilities in the Middle Eastern country.

Source: Sputnik

