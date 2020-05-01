BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A Turkish soldier shot dead a joint German police officer of the Frontex force monitoring European borders, the DBA reported.

A German Interior Ministry spokesman said in Berlin on Thursday that the Turkish soldier opened fire on Tuesday evening while a joint Greek-German observer patrol of Frontex was passing by the Evros River, on the Greek side of the border.

An Interior Ministry spokesman added that the soldier opened fire while another Greek police patrol was passing by in the same area.

The spokesman stressed that no member of the joint patrol was injured.

For his part, a spokesman for Frontex said in its headquarters in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, that the Greek authorities are conducting an investigation into the accident.

The German Interior confirmed this in a report in this regard published by the magazine Deir Spiegel.

