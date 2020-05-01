BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – A Turkish soldier shot dead a joint German police officer of the Frontex force monitoring European borders, the DBA reported.
A German Interior Ministry spokesman said in Berlin on Thursday that the Turkish soldier opened fire on Tuesday evening while a joint Greek-German observer patrol of Frontex was passing by the Evros River, on the Greek side of the border.
An Interior Ministry spokesman added that the soldier opened fire while another Greek police patrol was passing by in the same area.
The spokesman stressed that no member of the joint patrol was injured.
For his part, a spokesman for Frontex said in its headquarters in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, that the Greek authorities are conducting an investigation into the accident.
The German Interior confirmed this in a report in this regard published by the magazine Deir Spiegel.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.