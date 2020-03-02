BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday evening that a Turkish soldier was killed in Syria’s northwestern region.

According to the statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the soldier was killed by artillery fire from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), who was attempting to capture the strategic city of Saraqib at the time.

The death of the Turkish soldier comes just days after the Syrian Arab Army killed more than 35 Turkish military personnel in the Idlib countryside.

As a result of the aforementioned attack, the Turkish Armed Forces carried out a large-scale attack against the Syrian military, resulting in the death of several soldiers and the destruction of many armored and technical vehicles.

