BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari, accused Turkey of shipping military vehicles to the Libyan port-city of Misrata, which is under the control of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and its allied militias.
“A Turkish cargo ship was detected suspiciously moving M60 tanks owned by a Turkish company named (CIRKIN),” Mismari said on his official Facebook page.
Mismari said that the ship arrived at the Misrata port on “May 28 at 10:55 A.M.,” pointing out that “it is suspicious that the ship’s movement coincided with Turkish frigates that were close to it.”
“The site was also monitored on Twitter on 5/29 after the ship arrived,” he continued, stating that the GNA forces should “thank Turkey for sending M60 tanks.”
The Libyan military spokesman said that two Twitter observers “published a picture of a truck near Misrata bearing a military vehicle, which looks like a tank.”
Turkey has not commented on these allegations from the Libyan National Army.
