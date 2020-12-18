BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşolu that the Russian S-400 air defense systems purchased by Turkey were endangering US military personnel.

“Secretary Pompeo explained to the Turkish Foreign Minister that the purchase of the S-400 systems endangers the security of the US military and military technology,” the State Department statement said.

The statement added that Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 systems gives Russia access to the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish military industry sector.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Defense Industry Administration and its director, Ismail Demir, as well as against three other officials in Turkey due to Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Deliveries of the latest Russian S-400 air defense systems, which caused a crisis in Turkey’s relations with the United States, began in mid-July 2019.

Washington demanded that Ankara abandon the deal and buy the American Patriot systems in return, threatening to delay or even cancel the sale of its latest F-35 fighters to Turkey, as well as impose economic sanctions on it.

Ankara refused to make concessions and continued negotiations on an additional batch of S-400s.

For his part, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US sanctions include banning all US export licenses and permits that were granted to the Turkish Defense Procurement Agency.

He stated that his country made it clear to Turkey that its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system would endanger the security of military technology and the military in his country.