DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:50 P.M.) – In a remarkable turn of events, Ankara has cut salaries to all Syrian rebel groups that are tied to the so-called ‘Syrian National Coalition’.

The falling out is related to the election of Riad Seif, a Kurdish-backed figure who has become the president of the Syrian National Coalition. The Turkish regime had backed other candidates with Islamist sympathies.

Following the result earlier this month, the relations between Turkey and Turkish-backed jihadists in Syria have begun to deteriorate with Ankara reducing pay to its long-standing jihadist allies, citing “bureaucratic reasons”.

On August 22, a delegation headed by President Riad Seif met up in Istanbul with representatives of Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Secretary. At the meeting, financial problems of the jihadists, the Riyadh talks and a possible truce under the guarantor ship of Turkey were put on the agenda.

Following the talks, payments to Turkish-backed rebel fighters have been cut in half, causing much concern for Islamist commanders in northern Aleppo and Idlib whom have heavily relied upon Turkish tax money to fund their militants.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 11
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    12
    Shares
ALSO READ  BREAKING: Russian soldier killed by ISIS in eastern Hama: Amaq
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz