BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Russian media reported on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Azerbaijan next week on an official visit to attend a “victory ceremony” over the Karabakh conflict.

On Thursday, the Russian RIA Novosti agency quoted a diplomatic source in Baku as confirming that Erdogan will attend a military parade to be held in the Azerbaijani capital on the 10th of December on the occasion of “the victory in the Karabakh war.”

It is expected, according to some Azerbaijani reports, that the Armenian side’s combat mechanisms that were controlled by the Azerbaijani forces during the last round of fighting that started in Karabakh in late September will be shown in the parade.

The Azerbaijani forces, with intensive support from Turkey, were able to achieve tangible field progress and regain control of large parts of the region that until recently was completely under the control of the Armenian side.

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed on the night of the 9th of November a tripartite declaration stopping the fighting in Karabakh and Azerbaijan retaining control over the areas it seized during the last round of fighting with the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to oversee the entry into force of the truce in region.

Many in Azerbaijan saw this agreement as a “victory in the war”, and the government declared “Victory Day”, which will be celebrated annually on the tenth of November.