BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Turkey’s National Movement Party Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said Greece has been a “malignant tumor” that has been bothering Turkey since 1821.
“This malignant tumor will be cured if possible, otherwise it will be eradicated at all costs,” he said in a message published on the occasion of the Turkish Victory Day, via RT.
He continued, “It seems that the humiliating remnants of the invaders who were expelled by the Turkish people to the Aegean Sea 98 years ago, have not drawn lessons nor learned from historical events,” pointing out that Turkey “will not turn its back on our historical interests in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.”
Bahçeli also criticized France’s deployment of military forces in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that “this indicates a new plot by French President Emmanuel Macron.”
He considered that France, Italy, Egypt and some Gulf countries “all fell into a very dangerous spiral in the Mediterranean,” noting that “Greece is the one who plays with fire, and France is the instigator. As for those who sit at the gambling table waiting for the winning party, they are well-known countries.”
