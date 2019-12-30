Turkey’s main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP) said on Monday it does not support the government’s plans to deploy troops to Libya, saying the move would embroil Ankara in another conflict.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the UN-supported government in Libya asked Ankara to send troops to help authorities in Tripoli defend the city from an offensive by eastern forces.
The Turkish government is expected to submit a motion to parliament on Monday allowing the deployment of Turkish forces to the conflict-torn country. A vote could take place as early as Thursday, AP said.
The CHP made it clear that its lawmakers would vote against the motion. “We don’t want this terrible picture that unfolded in Syria to unfold in yet another country,” Unal Cevikoz, the CHP’s deputy chairman, told reporters after a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.