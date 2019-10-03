Head of the Turkish Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu called for dialogue and coordination with Syria and for unifying efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations, particularly in in the Idlib Governorate, saying that his party will continue to expose the policies of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime.

During a meeting of the CHP Executive Committee on Wednesday, Kilicdaroglu referred to the concluding statement of the conference which was organized by his party a few days ago with the participation of other parties, saying “It is clear that there is no solution to the crisis in Syria except through political means which entails a joint work against all terrorist organizations which spread in it, particularly in Idlib.”

The concluding statement called upon the authorities of Erdogan’s regime to pull out the Turkish troops from the Syrian territories and to stop supporting terrorists, particularly in the Idlib province.

Kilicdaroglu, during the meeting of the Executive Committee, underlined the necessity of dialogue and direct coordination with the Syrian state in order to solve the crisis in Syria and to overcome its consequences in a way that would reflect positively on the nations of the region.

Over the past years, Erdogan’s regime has supported the destabilization of Syria through different means, including the transfer of arms to militant groups and providing these armed groups with unlimited access to Syria’s northern border.

