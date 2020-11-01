BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The leader of the Turkish opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, launched an attack on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of exploiting the French case to cover the crisis in the country.
“Erdogan is using the issue of what happened in France to cover the crises and the collapse of the lira. Boycott French goods? Well, burn your wife’s Hermes bag and shut down the Renault factory in Turkey if you dare,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, as cited by RT.
He continued, “You only speak without action … have you left a citizen with the ability to buy French products?” He said, “We want to live in peace .. Conflicts will not benefit us. The world has abandoned us and we are left alone.”
Earlier this week, the Turkish President called on his country’s citizens to boycott French products, against the backdrop of recent tension with French President Emmanuel Macron, after the killing of a French teacher who showed his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, which caused calls in the Middle East to boycott France merchandise, after Macron pledged to continue publishing the satirical cartoons.
