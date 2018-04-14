BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, stated on Saturday that he does not agree with the US-led strikes on Syria.

“We are against of the use of chemical weapons. But there are suspicions on the use of these weapons. An expert team from the UN should inspect and they can perfectly figure out which agent has been used and by which country it has been produced,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said addressing the local businessmen in Hatay province on the Syrian border on April 14, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

Kilicdaroglu would then go onto say that a thorough investigation should’ve been done before carrying out the attack.

“What is necessary should be done, I have no objection. But without doing all these inspections, I do never find an act of war right that would push the region into a more critical process,” he said.