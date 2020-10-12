BERIUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Navy issued a notice late Sunday evening, stating that “the Turkish vessel Uruc Reis will conduct a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean during the next ten days,” which is likely to renew tensions with Greece.

The marine notification said, “Two other ships, Ataman and Genghis Khan, along with Uruc Reis will continue operating in an area including the south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo ​​until 22 October.”

There is a dispute between the two countries over overlapping demands for sovereignty over gas and oil resources in the region, according to Reuters.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met last week and agreed to hold bilateral talks on the differences.

Turkey withdrew the Uruc Reis from the disputed waters, “to give diplomacy a chance” before an EU summit meeting .

The European Union said after the summit, that it would “punish Turkey if it continues its operations in the region, in a move that Ankara said would lead to further tension in relations between Turkey and the European Union.”