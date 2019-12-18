BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces unexpectedly withdrew from one of their key observation pots in the Idlib Governorate today amid reports of a new Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive in the area.
According to reports, the Turkish Armed Forces withdrew from the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man observation post, which is strategically located near the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).
The reason for the withdrawal is unknown at this time; however, the Turkish military has withdrawn from these posts in the past, only to return shortly after.
Below is the alleged footage of the Turkish military leaving their observation post in the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man:
