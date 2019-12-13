The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that its forces have discovered new tunnels for “terrorists” in the area of ​​Operation “Peace Spring” in northern Syria.

Terör örgütü PKK/YPG'li teröristlerce Barış Pınarı Bölgesi’nde açılan ve halkın yaşamını olumsuz etkileyen terör tünellerini tespit ve kapatma faaliyetleri ilk günden itibaren aralıksız devam ediyor. pic.twitter.com/uurgkiPRKR — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) December 13, 2019

The ministry, through its account on Twitter, published scenes the operation led by the Turkish forces as they bridged tunnels dug by the fighters of the SDF and YPG.

Barış Pınarı bölgesinde arama-tarama faaliyetlerine devam eden kahraman Mehmetçiğimiz mayın ve EYP’ leri bir bir imha ediyor. Son olarak Rasulayn’da menfez içerisine tuzaklanmış uzaktan komutalı, 12 kg’lık iki tüp tespit edilerek kontrollü şekilde imha edildi.#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/qEraQdsQLJ — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) December 13, 2019

They added that these tunnels impede the lives of Syrian citizens in the region.

