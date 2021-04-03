BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Turkish military specialists in Libya are training soldiers from the Libyan Government of National Accord forces to operate modern self-propelled howitzer systems, in particular, the Firtina-T caliber 155.

These self-propelled guns are manufactured in Turkey and based on South Korea’s Thunder K-9 howitzer, the Russian newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported this week.

The weapon provides high-level automatic control during operations. The missiles can hit targets at distances of up to 40 km. The maximum rate of fire is six rounds per minute.

It is noteworthy to mention, last February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad Al-Manfi, and the head of the transitional government, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, after they won the presidency of the new executive authority in Libya.

Erdogan affirmed that his country “will continue its support to Libya, in order to achieve stability and preserve the unity and integrity of its territories,” and indicated his aspiration “to work with the Libyan authorities to strengthen cooperation in the next stage.”

