BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that its forces have organized training sessions for the Libyan forces affiliated with the Government of National Accord to use their new heavy weapons.

The ministry said that its forces “continue to guarantee the training of the Libyan army within the framework of the training, cooperation and military consultations” agreement signed between Ankara and Tripoli.

They explained that the Turkish soldiers provided the Libyan forces with training courses on the heavy weapons, such as artillery, rocket launchers and mortar artillery.

On November 27, 2019, the Turkish authorities and the Libyan Government of National Accord stationed in Tripoli signed two memoranda of understanding on strengthening security and military cooperation between the two countries and demarcating the maritime borders, which sparked opposition from the Libyan National Army and the countries of the region.

Turkey is the largest external supporter of the Libyan Government of National Accord in its confrontation with the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.