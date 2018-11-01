Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Turkish military has attacked the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern region of Syria.

Using heavy artillery from their howitzers, the Turkish military repeatedly pounded four towns controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the key border-city of Tal Al-Abyad in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Among the areas targeted by the Turkish military on Thursday were the towns of Yabsah, Tal Fander, Susiq, and Salib Qran.

No casualties have been reported thus far.

In response to these latest attacks by the Turkish military, the Syrian Democratic Forces have suspended their offensive against the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

The reason or suspending this offensive is due to the ongoing security threat posed by the Turkish military in northern Syria.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 94
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    94
    Shares
ALSO READ  Khashoggi’s body parts found in garden of Saudi consul general’s home – report
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Una prueba mas a tantas que ha existido, Erdogan sigue apoyando de manera indirecta a ISIS, recuerden que Erdogan pertenece a la Hermandad Musulmana, madre de todos los grupos radicales.
Muy pronto EE.UU. abandonará a SDF y dejará en bandeja a manos de Erdogan, lo digo por que EE.UU. no reacciona, no se pronuncia, se mantiene callado.

1  Reply
Translate
2018-11-01 16:43