BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Turkish military has attacked the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern region of Syria.

Using heavy artillery from their howitzers, the Turkish military repeatedly pounded four towns controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the key border-city of Tal Al-Abyad in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Among the areas targeted by the Turkish military on Thursday were the towns of Yabsah, Tal Fander, Susiq, and Salib Qran.

No casualties have been reported thus far.

In response to these latest attacks by the Turkish military, the Syrian Democratic Forces have suspended their offensive against the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

The reason or suspending this offensive is due to the ongoing security threat posed by the Turkish military in northern Syria.

