BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Turkish military launched an attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday.
According to reports, the Turkish military fired several artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions in the Saraqib countryside.
The Syrian Arab Army did not directly respond to the Turkish military’s attack; however, they did target the Ankara-backed militants in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
It is not clear why the Turkish military targeted the Syrian Army’s positions, but they have sporadically attacked throughout the year.
The Turkish military continues to deploy a large number of soldiers and armored vehicles to the Idlib Governorate, as they setup new observation posts in areas like Jabal Al-Zawiya.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army has also amassed a large number of soldiers to the Idlib Governorate, amid new reports of an upcoming offensive in Jabal Al-Zawiya and its surroundings.
Over the past two weeks, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division has fully deployed to southern Idlib and begun embedding themselves along the front-lines near the town of Kafr Nabl.
