BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – For the second time on Saturday, the Turkish military has attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to the latest report from Al-Raqqa, the Turkish military, alongside their allied militant forces, launched several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.

No information has been provided about the casualties; however, the earlier attack, resulted in at least two soldiers killed.

Meanwhile, near the town of Tal Abyad, the Turkish military also struck the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) posts south of the border.

A source from the SAA said that neither the Syrian Democratic Forces or Syrian Arab Army has provoked the Turkish military and their proxies.

The Turkish military has become increasingly aggressive in the Al-Raqqa countryside recently, launching several attacks against both the SAA and SDF troops.

Advertisements