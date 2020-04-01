BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Turkish military carried out artillery strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Idlib on Tuesday.
According to reports, the Turkish military targeted the Syrian Army’s positions near the city of Saraqib, hitting the latter’s forces with heavy artillery.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly did not respond to the Turkish shelling.
While both Turkey and Russia claim no ceasefire breaches have been made in the past two days, the Syrian Arab Army and the militant forces in the Idlib and Latakia governorates have traded attacks against one another on several occasions in the past 24 hours.
In particular, the Syrian Army responded to mortar strikes from the militant forces near the town of Kafr Nabl on Tuesday, resulting in a brief exchange of hostilities between the two parties.
