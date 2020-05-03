BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – In a new interview with RT Arabic in Benghazi, Spokesperson of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said that LNA forces responded to calls from the international community to declare a ceasefire, to show respect to the holy month of Ramadan.
Al-Mesmari confirmed that Turkish artillery, positioned in Mitiga base, continues to shell LNA positions, prompting the armed forces of the LNA to respond to it, also pointing out the violations committed by the Government of National Accord after declaring the ceasefire.
“Since yesterday night and since the announcement of the truce, the fighting has not stopped, and the bombing has not stopped. The truce announcement was interpreted by the militia as weakness in the forces of [LNA] General Command and they thought that the armed forces have logistical problems,” added the spokesperson.
On Monday, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, declared the Skhirat Agreement (signed in 2015 to organize the political process in Libya which is engulfed in a civil war since 2014) invalid, accepting the “mandate of the Libyan people” to rule the country.
Following the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya was split into UN-backed GNA-controlled regions in Tripoli and the northwest and LNA-held areas in Benghazi led by Haftar.
Source: Ruptly
