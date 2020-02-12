The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Tuesday that 51 units belonging to the Syrian Army, including two tanks, an anti-aircraft installation site and a munitions depot, have been destroyed, while one tank has been seized.

​The statement comes hours after the ministry confirmed that militants in Syria had downed a government helicopter in al-Nayrab, Idlib province.

Commenting on the statement, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the Syrian government “would pay a heavy price” for its actions.

In his speech, Erdogan referred to a new wave of escalation in northern Syria after Syrian government forces allegedly attacked a Turkish military post in Idlib the day before.

Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed in a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey’s observation post in Idlib.

Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region as a convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay.

Source: Sputnik

