BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – On Friday, a number reports surfaced about the Turkish military transporting a U.S.-made air defense system to the Idlib Governorate in northwestern Syria.

According to these reports, the Turkish military sent a U.S.-made MIMi-23 Hawk medium-range air defense system to the Idlib Governorate on Friday.

Following these initial reports, video footage of the Turkish military transporting this air defense system through the Idlib Governorate was released on social media by opposition activists.

The deployment of this U.S.-made air defense system this week marks the second time this month that the Turkish military has transported this type of equipment to the Idlib Governorate.

The Turkish military has setup a de facto no-fly-zone over several parts of the Idlib Governorate this month; this has prevented the Syrian Armed Forces from carrying out strikes near the Hatay Province’s border.

With the arrival of these air defense systems, the Turkish military will no longer need to rely on their aircraft to shoot down the Syrian Air Force’s warplanes.

Advertisements