BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – On Friday, a number reports surfaced about the Turkish military transporting a U.S.-made air defense system to the Idlib Governorate in northwestern Syria.
According to these reports, the Turkish military sent a U.S.-made MIMi-23 Hawk medium-range air defense system to the Idlib Governorate on Friday.
Following these initial reports, video footage of the Turkish military transporting this air defense system through the Idlib Governorate was released on social media by opposition activists.
#Turkey deployed air defense systems MIM-23 Hawk in #Syria pic.twitter.com/dlZXDipdNh
— Last Defender (@LastDef) March 27, 2020
The deployment of this U.S.-made air defense system this week marks the second time this month that the Turkish military has transported this type of equipment to the Idlib Governorate.
The Turkish military has setup a de facto no-fly-zone over several parts of the Idlib Governorate this month; this has prevented the Syrian Armed Forces from carrying out strikes near the Hatay Province’s border.
With the arrival of these air defense systems, the Turkish military will no longer need to rely on their aircraft to shoot down the Syrian Air Force’s warplanes.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.