BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military sent a large convoy to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday amid reports of a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) build-up in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

According to reports from the Idlib countryside, the Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria from the neighboring Hatay Province; they would make their way to one of their observation posts.

The Turkish military was said to have reached the town of Al-Mastoumah in the southern countryside of Idlib after entering the country earlier in the day.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is still building up its forces in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, as they continue to send troops and military equipment to the front-lines in southern Idlib.

The Syrian Arab Army is awaiting the green light from the Russian Armed Forces to resume this offensive, which could happen during the first week of April.

The Russian military has given their Turkish counterparts until the end of March to force their allied militants to withdraw from the designated safe zone along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Advertisements