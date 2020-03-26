BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military sent a large convoy to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Thursday amid reports of a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) build-up in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

According to reports from the Idlib countryside, the Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria from the neighboring Hatay Province; they would make their way to one of their observation posts.

The Turkish military was said to have reached the town of Al-Mastoumah in the southern countryside of Idlib after entering the country earlier in the day.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is still building up its forces in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, as they continue to send troops and military equipment to the front-lines in southern Idlib.

The Syrian Arab Army is awaiting the green light from the Russian Armed Forces to resume this offensive, which could happen during the first week of April.

The Russian military has given their Turkish counterparts until the end of March to force their allied militants to withdraw from the designated safe zone along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Breaking: Syria announces 5th coronavirus case

Honestly Russia should put its foot down on Turki and ask them to get the fock out of Idlib which is soverign territory of Syria. Let Syrian Government & Syrian Army decide what they want to do in Idlib by getting rid of the terrorists. It is the Russians who are delaying in giving the complete go ahead to SAA and for the last many moths precious time & early bird advantage was really wasted due to this delay & has costed them so dear to SAA by allowing Turki to send in huge amount of reinforcement into Idlib. It… Read more »

2020-03-26 20:34
Nestor Arapa
El titulo debe decir, “Erdogan envía refuerzos para contener la ofensiva del ejercito Sirio” o “Erdogan envía refuerzos para lanzar ofensiva”, El gobierno Turco nunca a cumplido su compromiso, al contrario el alto al fuego siempre ha sido aprovechado para abastecer suministros y reorganizar a sus mercenarios.

2020-03-26 17:03
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
It looks like that Russia does not want to make Trukey angry by any way. Yes, Turkey is building up more and more soldiers and weapons to attack SAA-Russia-Iran-Hezbolah ground forces.

